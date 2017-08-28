Nurse Jackie star Haaz Sleiman has come out as gay.

The Lebansese-American actor, best known for his role as Mohammed ‘Mo-Mo’ De La Cruz in the first season of the dark medical comedy-drama series, opened up about his sexuality in a candid video posted to Facebook on Saturday (August 26).

Sleiman, who has publicly denied being gay in the past, explained that he was inspired to come out after realising the murder rates of LGBT+ people.

““A new study finds that more LGBTQ people living in the United States have been murdered so far this year than in 2016,” the 41-year-old said.

“So this video is my response to this study.

“I am a gay, Muslim, Arab-American man,” he said.

Sleiman, who played a gay, Syrian doctor in Channel 4 drsma The State earlier this year, went on to get even more personal, revealing that he is a “total bottom” in the bedroom.

He said: “I’m going to take it even further – not only am I gay but I’m also a bottom.

“Not only am I a bottom, but I’m also a total bottom, which means I like it up you-know-where.”

The star concluded his video with a strongly-worded warning to bigots responsible for anti-LGBT violence, saying: “If you ever come to me, to kill me just because I’m gay, I will destroy you.

“I might be gay and I might be a nice guy, but don’t get it twisted, because I will fuck you up.”

More stories:

BBC commentator and former British athlete Colin Jackson comes out as gay

Manchester United face homophobic backlash after tweeting support for Pride