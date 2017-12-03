Nyle DiMarco has stripped completely naked for a new mountaintop photo.

The America’s Next Top Model winner has never been shy about showing off his body on Instagram, but we think this pic tops the cake.

Photographed by Taylor Miller, DiMarco’s latest snap features the 28-year-old standing completely naked on top of a Jeep while gazing off into the distance.

Alongside the photo, DiMarco wrote: “Into the wild”.

Into the wild 📸: @taylormillerphoto A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

The former Attitude cover star recently opened up about being criticised for his sexual identity after winning Attitude’s Man of the Year award.

More recently he wished fans a happy Thanksgiving last week with a naked kitchen snap that showed him cooking up a turkey.

Happy Thanksgiving!!! A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:34am PST

We’d certainly take a bite.

