Nyle DiMarco, champion of both America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars, really is the king of posting pictures that make our collective day.

On a recent holiday to Mexico, Nyle donned a pair of skimpy swimshorts and was generous enough to give us a peek through a picture on his Instagram.

The model, who recently celebrated his 28th birthday, was certainly looking relaxed as he posed by the sea. But the horizon isn’t exactly where our attention is focused …

Mexico, I LOVE YOU – Thank you @HotelMousai #MousaiMemories @howelltalentrelations A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on May 25, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Earlier this year, Nyle dumped all of his clothes for a “raw and real” photoshoot for Buzzfeed.

Sharing the sexy shoot with his fans on social media, the star tweeted one of the images and wrote: “Oops I did it again. Retweet for a DM!”

