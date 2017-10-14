Nyle DiMarco has revealed what he’s looking for in a partner.

In an exclusive interview in the Attitude Awards issue, the Dancing With The Stars hunk – who’s been crowned Attitude’s Man of the Year, supported by Virgin Holidays – finally opens up about the kind of qualities he looks for in a man.

But what do you need to have in order for the multi-talented star to be interested? Thankfully, it turns out to be less than you might think.

“Probably men who are athletic, who like the gym, love food and travel. That’s it, I’m a simple guy,” he tells us.

Back in 2015, DiMarco came out as sexually fluid after he rose to fame as the winner of America’s Next Top Model.

He admits that he initially wasn’t sure how to define himself until he first stumbled upon the term, which he immediately felt an affinity toward that he didn’t ever have with the “bisexual” label.

“I think the difference is is bisexuality means you’re interested in both, but I think for me there are certain times in my life where I feel that certain attraction toward one type or another.

“When I first read about sexual fluidity, it was the first time I felt a connection. I don;t know why it spoke to me, but it;s something that defined who I was,” he adds.

