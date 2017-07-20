Breaking news! Nyle DiMarco is still incredibly attractive.
The America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars champ (and former Attitude cover star) knows how to do summer right, and has been filling our Instagram feed with scantily clad swimwear shots for weeks now.
With the weather in the UK refusing to make up its mind, we’re living vicariously through the snaps that Nyle has taken as he spends his summer the best way possible – lounging at the beach in incredibly revealing swimwear.
Are you unfamiliar with Nyle’s output? Well, let us educate you. Take a look at his best summer snaps below:
Need something to cool yourself down? A cold drink? You aren’t the only one …
