Breaking news! Nyle DiMarco is still incredibly attractive.

The America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars champ (and former Attitude cover star) knows how to do summer right, and has been filling our Instagram feed with scantily clad swimwear shots for weeks now.

With the weather in the UK refusing to make up its mind, we’re living vicariously through the snaps that Nyle has taken as he spends his summer the best way possible – lounging at the beach in incredibly revealing swimwear.

Are you unfamiliar with Nyle’s output? Well, let us educate you. Take a look at his best summer snaps below:

Mexico, I LOVE YOU – Thank you @HotelMousai #MousaiMemories @howelltalentrelations A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on May 25, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Living the DREAM!!!! 🙂 🙂 A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

Beach for days, come and join!! 📸: @thewaltersavage A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on Aug 7, 2016 at 10:41am PDT

Well deserved vacation in Cabo!!! – Thank you #SecretsPLCabos and #howelltalentrelations” A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on Jun 3, 2016 at 11:40am PDT

The best wave of your life is yet to come!! Always remember that 🙂 A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Will you be my beach? 😜 A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Everybody’s gotta swim in jeans 😜 📸: @tatephoto A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on Aug 20, 2016 at 9:54am PDT

Need something to cool yourself down? A cold drink? You aren’t the only one …

