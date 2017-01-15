Orange is the New Black’s Lea DeLaria and fiancée Chelsea Fairless have announced their split in a hilarious Instagram snap.

The couple, who were together for four years and were supposed to get married on January 8, took to the social media site to share the announcement by posting a replica image of their engagement photo.

According to Gay Star News, the photo features 58-year-old DeLaria and Fairless posing as David Gest and Liza Minelli next to Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor.

Alongside the photo, Rozette’s ‘It Must Have Been Love’ plays in the background.

“Apparently this was an eerily prophetic choice of engagement photo as our relationship has since gone the way of David and Liza, with one small exception: our split is amicable,” the star wrote alongside the image.

“Please exclude us from the tragic and basic celebrity breakup narrative. We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other’s lives. In fact, we look forward to finding new ways to torture each other.”

She adds, “We would like to thank our incredible friends and families for their love and support.”

More stories:

First look at Russell Tovey and Andrew Garfield in ‘Angels in America’

George Michael discusses open relationships in frank 2004 Attitude interview