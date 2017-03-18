Steak and Catfish Barn in Oklahoma City has come under fire for it’s anti-transgender bathroom sign.

The signs warn its patrons: “We do not have a transgender bathroom. So don’t be caught in the wrong one.”

According to Gay Star News, restaurant owner Bob Warner has denied that the signs “threaten” and “attack” transgender people.

Speaking to NewsChannel4, he said: “We have a lot of redneck guys that come in here, truck drivers and everything.

“They’re big husky guys, and I said ‘Man alive! If their wife or little girl walked in that bathroom and a man followed them in there, I wouldn’t have a restaurant.'”

Warner then states that he doesn’t mind which bathroom transgender people use, as long as they’re “dressed appropriately.”

Warner claims he’s trying to protect his business and his customers – including those who are transgender.

“I don’t want to see nobody get hurt,” he adds.

More stories:

Disney’s most memorable coded gay characters

Grindr releases its own range of emojis