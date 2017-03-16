If you were to find yourself at the centre of some Freaky Friday body-swapping antics, you could do a whole ‘lott’ worse than pop starlet Pixie Lott.

Not only does the ‘Mama Do’ singer have three albums, a burgeoning West End career and a judging spot on ITV’s The Voice Kids under her belt, but the 26-year-old also has the enviable title of being the future Mrs Oliver Cheshire.

The Essex girl has been going strong with the male model for the best part of decade and the pair got engaged in November last year, guaranteeing Pixie a lifetime supply of mornings waking up next to the former Attitude cover star. Lucky bitch.

Thankfully, there’s still enough of Oliver to share around with a sexy new shoot the couple have starred in for Paper magazine’s March issue, in which they open up about their position as a millennial power couple.

Shot by Simon Lipman, the shoot sees the pair lounge around London’s Rosewood Hotel whole Pixie wear fabulous designer garments and Ollie wears… not a lot.

See, we told you she has the perfect life.

Luckily for us they’ve both shared some of the rather delectable highlights below – and you can check out the full shoot and interview in Paper’s March issue, out now.

Balmain in the Bath ❤️💚💕✨ #BreakTheRules @papermagazine @balmain @oliver_cheshire @olivier_rousteing @askmrmickey A post shared by Pixie Lott (@pixielott) on Mar 15, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Just checking the water’s not too hot pose. Out now @papermagazine A post shared by Oliver Cheshire (@oliver_cheshire) on Mar 14, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

✨ @prada pyjamas and @dolcegabbana pants ✨ g o o d m o r n i n g ✨ @papermagazine #BreakTheRules A post shared by Pixie Lott (@pixielott) on Mar 15, 2017 at 1:06am PDT

In this months @papermagazine with my gal @pixielott – online now and on shelves tomorrow!! #BreakTheRules Big thanks to the team – @silipman @adelecany @askmrmickey @selectmodelmgmt A post shared by Oliver Cheshire (@oliver_cheshire) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

The March issue of Paper is out now.

