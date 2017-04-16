It’s Easter weekend. A four day weekend dedicated to eating chocolate and not working. How can it get any better?

How about with a shirtless picture of Oliver Cheshire?

The model shared a picture of himself enjoying a morning beverage in a pair of jeans, and not much else. It makes us feel bad for starting our day with a half-eaten chocolate egg.

Attitude’s Most Stylish Man accompanied the snap with the caption “Morning”. Good morning indeed, Oliver. All the better for seeing you.

Morning A post shared by Oliver Cheshire (@oliver_cheshire) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:52am PDT



The model recently took all his clothes off for a photoshoot with long-term girlfriend Pixie Lott for Paper magazine.

Shot by Simon Lipman, the pair lounge around London’s Rosewood Hotel with Pixie wearing fabulous designer garments while Ollie wears… not a lot.

Just checking the water’s not too hot pose. Out now @papermagazine A post shared by Oliver Cheshire (@oliver_cheshire) on Mar 14, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

