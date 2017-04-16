It’s Easter weekend. A four day weekend dedicated to eating chocolate and not working. How can it get any better?
How about with a shirtless picture of Oliver Cheshire?
The model shared a picture of himself enjoying a morning beverage in a pair of jeans, and not much else. It makes us feel bad for starting our day with a half-eaten chocolate egg.
Attitude’s Most Stylish Man accompanied the snap with the caption “Morning”. Good morning indeed, Oliver. All the better for seeing you.
The model recently took all his clothes off for a photoshoot with long-term girlfriend Pixie Lott for Paper magazine.
Shot by Simon Lipman, the pair lounge around London’s Rosewood Hotel with Pixie wearing fabulous designer garments while Ollie wears… not a lot.
More stories:
Oliver Cheshire’s short shorts roll through Muscle Beach for GQ Style
Attitude’s Most Stylish Man Award: Oliver Cheshire