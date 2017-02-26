Years & Years’ Olly ALexander has opened up about his previous sexual experiences at Student Pride’s Sex Education panel, Gay Star News reports.

Appearing alongside advocate Paris Lees and National AIDS Trust’s Deborah Gold, the British pop star revealed how he fell in love with a straight guy at school.

“I fell in love with a guy who was a year above me at school. He was straight. I think a lot of straight guys experiment at school, I don’t think it means anything.”

“I thought he was in love with me too… but it turns out nothing came of it. We used to fool around at 14 or 15.”

The singer also revealed he felt like he was “abused” by older men because of a lack of sex education.

“I had a few experiences with older guys, I realise now that I was taken advantage of. I was desperate for the attention, the relationship. I was desperate for education.”

The singer claimed that the first time he ever learned about gay sex was from Channel 4’s Queer As Folk.

“Gay people didn’t exist in our sex education. I had no idea how men even had sex with men. The first time I saw it was on Queer As Folk, and when a guy spat into the hand I couldn’t believe it. It just wasn’t spoken about. It was hidden away. You could only guess just by talking with friends.”

However, as Alexander got older, he began to have “huge anxiety” due to the lack of education.

“I had a huge anxiety about getting HIV, I don’t know where that came from, I just didn’t have a positive relationship about sex for a long time.”

Now, as a pop star with fans around the world, it’s only recently he’s been evolving in his personal development with both sex and relationships.

“When I’m holding a guy’s hand, and I really like him, and we’re in public. I’m still scared. I still look around.”

Alexander adds, “I still have a lot to work on.”

