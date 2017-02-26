As well as recalling his past sexual experiences, Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander has spoken out on open relationships.

Speaking to gay BBC journalist Evan Davis at the National Student Pride event, Alexander told Davis he spent a lot of his 20s in “back-to-back relationships.”

However, Olly, now enjoying life without a boyfriend, claims he hasn’t figured out what kind of relationship works for him, Gay Star News reports.

“My last relationship was an open relationship which was the first time. You have to be very honest with your partner.”

He adds it was something both he and his then-boyfriend wanted.

“I don’t think we should be pitting [different relationships] against each other. It’s not like one is better than the other.”

“We don’t really allow ourselves those discussions. We are all taught one relationship model. it’s bonkers our partner has to be your best friend, your protector, your confidant, fulfill your sexually. There’s a lot for one person. It’s crazy how diverse we are but we have one relationship standard.”

Alexander was then asked if it raised any trust issues.

“If someone is going to fall in love with someone else, that’s going to happen whether you like it or not. It doesn’t matter if you are in an open relationship.”

Alexander also discussed what it meant to be proud.

“As queer people, we are forced into this narrative of being proud. Pride is so important and, of course, we want to be proud but we don’t lead a fairytale narrative where we can always stand on the top of the hill and wave the flag.”

“If you are someone who may want to bring up some negative part of the queer community or a place where there are problems, it can feel like you are a bad queer person.”

