Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander is set to appear at National Student Pride 2017 as part of Attitude’s Sex and Relationships Education Panel.

The chart-topping singer will tackle issue of same-sex-inclusive sex and relationship education in London on Saturday 25 February as part of the #LetsTalkAboutSex theme of this year’s Student Pride.

Alexander has previously spoken out at events including Glastonbury Festival about the fact that LGBT people “know what it’s like to be scared. We know what it’s like to live with fear; it’s part of our every day”.

National Student Pride spokesperson Charlie-Ann Mathers said: “Olly is she a bae, I’m so excited to have him at the event. I just know it will bring so much important attention to Sex and Relationships education.”

Also on the panel will be Attitude editor Cliff Joannou – who’ll be chairing the debate – as well as pop star Sarah Nimmo, Albert Kennedy Trust’s Lexi Jean Munroe and National Aids Trust Chief Executive’s Deborah Gold.

Speaking ahead of the panel debte, Lexi Jean Munroe said: “They never discussed anything about that to me which was rather shocking in itself, not knowing enough information about sexualities and gender. They never mentioned LGBT relationships sex – it’s rather mind boggling isn’t it?”

As well as a sex ed panel, an action-packed Saturday at the University of Westminster’s Marylebone campus will see a YouTube panel tackle online bullying and Drag Race alumni Katya Zamolodchikova host her very own talent show.

Now in its 13th year, National Student Pride began at Oxford Brookes University in 2005, in response to a Christian Union talk on homosexuality and the Bible.

A full weekend of events is planned in London over the weekend of 24-26 February, and you can find out more details and get your hands on tickets for just £5 here.

