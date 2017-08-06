Years & Years might have set the Brighton Pride Main Stage alight on Saturday afternoon (August 5), but it was two of the band’s male backing dancers who provided the heat.

The British pop trio were performing in Preston Park as part of a stellar line-up that included Louisa Johnson, Becky Hill and the legendary Pet Shop Boys when two of their male dancers started getting close with some seriously sexy choreography.

Lead singer Olly Alexander was performing ‘Real’ from the band’s debut 2015 album Communion when their group of rainbow and glitter-clad backing dancers paired up and started getting rather hands-on with one another.

Fittingly for one of the UK’s biggest Pride events, two of the group’s male dancers paired off together, drawing cheers from the crowd as Olly himself got involved in their sensual display of same-sex affection.

Years & Year set also saw Alexander, who recently fronted a BBC documentary on the mental health of Britain’s LGBT+ youth, make an impassioned onstage speech about the importance of the LGBT+ coming together and standing up for one another.

“I’m so happy to be an out gay artist,” the 26-year-old singer told the watching crowd of thousands.

“You guys all know how far we have to go and how far we have come… Have an amazing Pride. Be safe, be good to each other.”

