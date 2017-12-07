Whether he’s dancing in a thong on tour or celebrating a football win in the locker room, Olly Murs certainly isn’t averse to a bit of nudity – and the ‘Troublemaker’ singer has certainly lived up to his reputation for revealing antics this week.

Former X Factor star Olly, 33, teased fans on Instagram with a video himself bending over and baring his buttocks in a dressing room, leaving nothing to the imagination as he hitched up his underwear with his trousers around his ankles.

Olly, who once notably said he was “20 per cent gay”, quite literally put the cheek into ‘cheeky’ chappy as he wiggled his backside on camera – and we ain’t mad about it.

Check out the video below:

Had a cracking day today 😝😜😂 A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs) on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:34am PST

Here that is again in GIF-form for your viewing pleasure…

