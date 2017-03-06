If we know two things about Olly Murs, it’s that he loves to get his kit off – and that he just loves to get his kit off.

After sharing various nude pictures of himself in the last years with only items like a pineapple and a football trophy to protect his modestly, the ‘Kiss Me’ singer has stripped off once again to improve all of our Mondays with a video of him dancing in nothing but a miniature kilt-cum-thong.

Olly, who raised more than a few eyebrows last year after claiming he was “20% gay”, shared the clip of himself to Instagram after his show in Glasgow over the weekend (March 4), having previously teasing fans with a picture of his eye-catching new costume in its packaging the day before.

“Ooh just been given this, do I wear it or don’t I? Decisions, decisions, decisions,” the 32-year-old said at the time.

Well Olly, we can safely say you made the right choice…

Glasgow I promised I would 😝😝 Great 2 nights!! Love you all scotland! See you in the summer ☀️ A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

Oh.. just been given this 😝😜 A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:03am PST

Meanwhile, if kilts are your thing, you might be very interested to see just how they look on a pair of Scottish men doing yoga in them… and nothing else.

