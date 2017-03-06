If we know two things about Olly Murs, it’s that he loves to get his kit off – and that he just loves to get his kit off.
After sharing various nude pictures of himself in the last years with only items like a pineapple and a football trophy to protect his modestly, the ‘Kiss Me’ singer has stripped off once again to improve all of our Mondays with a video of him dancing in nothing but a miniature kilt-cum-thong.
Olly, who raised more than a few eyebrows last year after claiming he was “20% gay”, shared the clip of himself to Instagram after his show in Glasgow over the weekend (March 4), having previously teasing fans with a picture of his eye-catching new costume in its packaging the day before.
“Ooh just been given this, do I wear it or don’t I? Decisions, decisions, decisions,” the 32-year-old said at the time.
Well Olly, we can safely say you made the right choice…
Meanwhile, if kilts are your thing, you might be very interested to see just how they look on a pair of Scottish men doing yoga in them… and nothing else.
More stories:
Olly Murs: ‘I’m 20% gay’
Olly Murs shows off impressive new physique in before and after pics
Happy birthday Olly Murs! His hottest ever moments