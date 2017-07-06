Olly Murs is living up to his cheeky chappy reputation.

The former X Factor star made an appearance on This Morning yesterday with fellow pop star Louisa Johnson to promote their new single.

Everything was going as normal, and the pair were busy chatting away about the pranks they’ve been pulling on each other while on tour.

But as the interview came to an end, Olly stunned the studio when he stood up and started taking off his trousers.

“What are you doing?” questioned Holly Willoughby as the Troublemaker singer undid his fly and squatted to the ground.

It turns out Olly was poking fun at the show after a pony decided to relive itself on the carpet on Monday morning, to the shock of viewers at home.

Phillip Schofield told the star: “If you can beat the pony, I’ll let you do it,” to which Olly cheekily replied: “Some do say there’s a pony down there!”

All this on morning television? We’re shook.