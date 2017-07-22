Adam Peaty certainly knows how to start our weekend off right.

The Olympic gold medalist and Attitude cover star shared not one, but two incredible bathroom selfies on Instagram last night.

Adam, who is in full training mode, has been sporting a sexy beard recently but broke all of our hearts by announcing that he was shaving it off. He didn’t seem too happy about it, telling his fans that he was “about to look 10 years old”.

However, there was something else in the picture that grabbed our attention even more than the beard …

Well, that’s just … well.

Not content with leaving us speechless, Adam posted another selfie post-shave – reminding us that he looks gorgeous with and without facial hair.

Earlier this summer, Adam appeared on the cover of Attitude and took part in a sizzling shoot that set pulses racing across the land. Sales of fans and water skyrocketed as Attitude readers attempted to cool themselves down and quench their thirst after seeing the pictures.

Take a look at some of our favourite pictures of Adam here. He’s not wearing very much in any of them.

Get your copy of Adam’s Attitude Summer issue cover. Get in print, subscribe or download now.



Adam Peaty, shot by Daniel Jaems for Attitude’s Summer issue.

