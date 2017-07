Liam Payne isn’t exactly subtle.

The former One Direction star, who released his debut solo single Strip That Down last month, decided to get literal with his latest performance of the track.

After coming on stage to a bunch of screaming fans in the audience, Liam decided to give them all heart attacks as he ripped off his top to show off his impressive physique.

The reaction was deafening, and honestly we’re here for it.

Watch his performance below: