Niall Horan has unveiled the latest single taken from his forthcoming solo album.

After folk-inspired first single This Town charted disappointingly last year – it stalled at Number Nine – the One Direction star went back to the drawing board, and we’re so glad he did.

The Irish singer released Slow Hands today (May 4), an effortlessly seductive low-key pop track that instantly draws you in and doesn’t loosen its grip until the final note.

“I wanted it to be a little bit cheeky with the lyric,” he explained about writing the song. “And we wrote this concept.”

“The first line is ‘As long as we should take this back to my place’ – and usually that’s what the guy would say, but we flipped it that the girl would say that, and that’s what she said right to my face.”

“‘Cause with the song, like before we even wrote lyrics, we had all this big track and it sounded kind of sexy,” he continued. “So we thought this concept would match the vibe of the song, and I think we might have been right,” he added.

Slow Hands is out now to download and stream.