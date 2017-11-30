One in five Brits would feel uncomfortable wearing a red ribbon for World AIDS Day, a survey has found.

The survey, conducted by YouGov, questioned over 2,000 British adults and found that 20% would feel uncomfortable wearing the red ribbon which is used to show support for HIV and AIDS patients.

Of the people who claimed they wouldn’t feel comfortable wearing the ribbon, 34% said they wouldn’t want others to think they had HIV or AIDS.

The poll comes after news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be making their first official public engagement tomorrow (December 1) on World AIDS Day.

Earlier this year figures from Public Health England showed an 18% drop in the number of newly diagnosed people with HIV from 2015 to 2016.

Chief executive of Terrence Higgins Trust Ian Green said: “Today’s figures show we’ve started something – we’re beginning to see the reversal of the HIV epidemic in some communities in the UK.”

“But this is no time for complacency. We must keep this momentum going so we can see the same progress in other communities and bring the epidemic to an end.”

