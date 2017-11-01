A survey has found that one in four people think those engaging in same-sex activity should be criminalised.

The study, conducted by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), asked over 100,000 participants from 77 countries and territories to respond to the statement: ‘People who engage in romantic or sexual relationships with people of the same-sex should be charged as criminals.’

According to SBS, the organisation received a range of responses with many countries in favour of criminalising same-sex relationships while others disagreed with the statement.

Out of the 77 countries and territories that participated in the survey, 25 currently criminalise same-sex activity.

Around 42% of people living in territories in which same-sex relationships are already criminalised agreed with the statement.

Around 45% of respondents from the 15 African countries agreed that people in same-sex relationships should be criminalised.

Meanwhile, 45% of people in Central Asia, 42% of people in South Asia and 36% of people from the Middle East agreed with the statement.

In the UK, 17% of people believe same-sex couples should be criminalised, as did 16% of Australians.

According to the International lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex association (IGLA), 72 countries worldwide still criminalise homosexual behaviour, with 45 of these applying anti-gay laws to women as well as men.

In an estimated 8 countries worldwide homosexuality can carry the death penalty.

