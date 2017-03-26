Orange Is The New Black’s Samira Wiley has married long-term partner and show writer Lauren Morelli yesterday (March 25).

The couple married at an intimate wedding in Palm Springs, Southern California, in the same place they got engaged last year.

According to Gay Star News, the pair wanted the day to feel fun and non-traditional and opped for a confetti-theme.

The ceremony began with a walk down the aisle to Montell Jordan’s ‘This Is How We Do It’.

Wifey for Lifey. A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Mar 25, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

The reception featured floral and citrus centrepieces as well as a blast of confetti during the first dance.

The pair first met on the set of Orange Is The New Black where Morelli realised she was gay just days after joining the show.

After three years of being together, Morelli previously proposed to Wiley in Palm Springs. Wiley, recalling the moment, said: “She asked me to sit next to her.”

“Then she got me up, and we started dancing together, and she pulled a ring from behind the couch.”

“I didn’t know she was as ready as she was,” Wiley adds. “I was crying uncontrollably and kept backing away from her.”

