Original Penguin have launched a brand new retro-styled sport collection just in time for summer.

Sportswear is currently having a massive revival, with collections which hark back to its ’80s and ’90s hey-day popping up everywhere from the catwalk to the high street.

The British label is the latest to delve into the past, combining clean block colours with athletic stripes and hero logos which pay tribute to the brand’s authentic heritage.

To launch the collection, the brand has teamed up with some of London’s most influential taste-makers, such as actor and model Ricki Hall, Rinse FM DJ SK Vibemaker and fashion bloggers Jordan Bunker and Matt Pike, who have each interpreted the new season collection in their own unique way.

The collection is available online and in stores now.

originalpenguin.co.uk

