Orlando Bloom has spoken out about the naked photos of him that leaked last year.

Paparazzi photos of Orlando nude on the beach paddle boarding while on holiday with then-girlfriend Katy Perry were published last summer.

The pictures became a sensation, with Alan Carr and David Walliams recreating the pose in a photoshoot for heat.

Orlando opened up about the pictures in an interview with Elle. The actor admitted that he was taken aback by the release of the photos: “Yes, it was extremely surprising.

“I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen.”

The actor also said that he felt comfortable getting naked on holiday as he assumed he wouldn’t be photographed. ‘I’ve been photographed a million times in a million ways,” he said.

“We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free.”

Orlando also revealed that he and Katy are on good terms after their breakup. “We’re friends,” he said. “It’s good. We’re all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [break-ups] don’t have to be about hate.”

Soon after the pictures of Orlando were released, Justin Bieber faced a similar invasion.

