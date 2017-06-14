On Monday (June 12) people around the world came together to remember all those affected the tragic shooting at Pulse nightclub, Orlando one year ago.

49 people died and scores more were injured when a lone gunman – whose name we will not mention here – opened fire on the packed LGBT venue in what would become the most deadly mass shooting in modern US history.

The first anniversary of the massacre was marked by a day of services and solemnity outside Pulse nightclub, with the local community coming together for a Ceremony of Remembrance, marked by several moving performances from the Orlando Gay Chorus.

The local LGBT+ choir honoured victims of the atrocity with emotional renditions of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘True Colours’, Rachel Platten’s ‘Fight Song’, and ‘No Day But Today’, from the musical ‘Rent’.

A beautiful performance from the Orlando Gay Chorus. #OrlandoUnitedDay https://t.co/FIMyRMzKra — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) June 12, 2017

Orlando Gay Chorus covers ‘Fight Song’ during ceremony to remember 49 victims of Pulse nightclub shootinghttps://t.co/RFM3Zk4oC4 pic.twitter.com/zBjQufBvBG — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) June 12, 2017

“No day but today” by the Orlando Gay Chorus #orlandounitedday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8CK1H9flzl — Mel of Themyscira (@melissareyes) June 12, 2017

The performances formed part of a touching display of solidarity, defiance and hope, on a day in which calls to tighten gun control laws continued to ring out across the state of Florida.

A year on from the tragedy, Democrats lawmakers in the state revealed that every single attempt to tighten gun control laws has been blocked in the 12 months since the shooting.

“These types of weapons are the gold standard of mass murders,” said State Representative Carlos Guillermo-Smith, who sponsored an assault weapons ban last year that failed to make it into law due to Republican interests.

“Folks who have a really troubling history of hatred and bigotry and homophobia have been able to carry out their attacks successfully on the groups and the communities they most hate”.

You can read more about the victims of Orlando and their stories here.

