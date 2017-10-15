Orlando has unveiled a rainbow crosswalk near the Pulse nightclub in memory of the 49 people killed.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer confirmed the crosswalk on Monday (October 9) and the project was completed on Wednesday (October 11).

Over 2,700 people signed a petition requesting the crosswalk in memory of the victims. The crosswalk is also part of an interim memorial plan to make the nightclub more welcoming to visitors.

Other interim upgrades include lighted benches, a fence with murals and a walking area around the nightclub.

The nightclub remains closed to the public since the shooting last year, but many people still visit the site.

Meanwhile, the onePulse Foundation has been working on a permanent memorial.

Back in June 2016, 49 people were murdered and another 53 injured at the nightclub in what was then considered the worst shooting in US history of all time.

