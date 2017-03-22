Orlebar Brown has joined up with Bodyism for their latest collection.

Known around the world for combining quality fabrics with precise tailoring, the luxury brand have unveiled their new line of gym wear ahead of their 10th anniversary.

With Bodyism having such a vibrant and bright aesthetic, the brand have revealed that the partnership seemed like the perfect fit.

Bodyism founder James Duigan said: “The Bodyism/OB collaboration is very exciting for men’s active wear — a brilliant fusion of high-function athletic performance with style and comfort.

“The fabrics used and the fit have been meticulously designed to make men not only look good but also feel good.

“This will redefine the space of men’s athletic fashion.”

Meanwhile, Adam Brown, the founder of Orlebar Brown, revealed: “I have known Bodyism since they first started and James has been a great customer of OB for years. Our store in Notting Hill and Bodyism are neighbours and we are great friends.”

The collection will be available online and in select Orlebar Brown stores from March 2017