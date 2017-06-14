Jordan Gavaris, star of the sci-fi series Orphan Black, has come out publicly for the first time.

Gavaris stars as Felix Dawkins, a gay man who is the brother of Sarah Manning and one of the main characters in the series.

When asked about his sexual orientation by E. Alex Jung during an interview with Vulture, Jordan replied: “Oh, I’m gay.”

Why did he wait until now? Nobody bothered to ask. “Nobody ever asks me. I’ve never been asked. Like, the whole course of the series.

“I guess that’s where I’m at in terms of coming out publicly,” Gavaris said. “I had this position when I started on the show that it shouldn’t matter. And I believe that. I hope that one day, the world gets to a place where you don’t need to politicize your sexuality any more than someone needs to politicize their race — that we can just act and we can exist in this Zeitgeist, telling stories about one another.

“And that no one’s afraid, maybe, to come out. But also that no one’s really hyperobsessed with knowing whether or not someone’s gay. That would be an amazing world to live in, where people don’t feel the need to protect themselves and other people don’t feel the need to launch an inquisition.”

Congratulations, Jordan!

The fifth and final season on Orphan Black is currently airing.

