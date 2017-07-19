Here at Attitude we believe accessories are the perfect way to both spice up any outfit and to add your signature touch when approaching summer tends.

Truth be told, summer fashion can be quite simple and minimalist, with fewer layers etc – hence there’s no better time to experiment with new sunglasses, watches, bags, and more to make the boldest of statements.

So here are some items we currently have our eyes on and are sure will elevate your summer wardrobe:

Cos Baseball Cap – £19

www.cosstores.com

Belstaff Panther Sunglasses – £265

www.belstaff.co.uk

Hugo Boss Jackson Watch – £139.00

www.watchshop.com

Superga Sport Lendl Trainer – £75

www.superga.co.uk

Tom Davies Sunglasses – £395 (Bespoke Made to Measure £595)

www.tdtomdavies.com

Hackett Backpack – £130

www.hackett.com

Champion x BEAMS Black Vest- £45.00

www.champion.com



Nike Cortez Jewel from size? – £80.00

www.size.co.uk



Billionaire Boys Club -Space Camo All over T-shirt- £65.00

www.bbcicecream.eu



Saint Laurent Trainers from Yoox – £430

www.yoox.com