More than half of all young LGBT people in Wales experience bullying, according to a new report.

Stonewall Cymru discovered that 54% of Welsh people who took part in the survey experienced physical or verbal abuse at school.

The School Report surveyed 3,700 people across the UK and nearly half of all students who experienced bullying remained quiet about it.

It doesn’t stop there, however, as only a quarter of bullied LGBT students said that teachers intervened. Three in five students hear homophobic language in school and 58% are never taught anything about LGBT issues, with library leaflets being the only source of information they have access to.

Transgender students are highly at risk as 73% admitted to being bullied and more than half stated they felt uncomfortable about using the toilets provided at school.

According to the report, two in five trans people and one in four lesbian, gay and bisexual students tried taking their lives. One in five students revealed they didn’t feel safe in their school while 47% felt they weren’t able to be themselves at school.

Most LGBT youth also lack someone they can talk to, at home or in school. Many of the surveyed students face verbal abuse and are gossiped about or isolated, while 8% experience physical bullying.

Stonewall hopes the new report will act as a wake-up call for schools, politicians, and the government.

Andrew White, the director of Stonewall Cymru, said: “We often hear a great deal about how far Wales has come on LGBT rights, and how life has improved for our LGBT young people. This study shows that while some LGBT young people are accepted, for many bullying, discrimination and exclusion are part of their day to day lives.

“The finding that a quarter of lesbian, gay and bi young pupils and two in five trans young people had attempted to take their own lives is a shocking wake up call. It should leave no doubt whatsoever that action is needed urgently.”

“In publishing these findings and recommendations our hope is that they will act as a call to action to all those involved in shaping, delivering and overseeing the learning experience of our future generations.”

He added: “There is absolutely no room for complacency: our work will continue until every young person can be accepted without exception.”

