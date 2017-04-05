Panti Bliss could soon be coming to a screen near you.

The legendary drag queen recently sold the rights to her autobiography Woman in the Making to an American production company, and she’s already hard at work on a script to turn it into a series.

The show will be based around Panti’s life as the landlady of a gay bar, mirroring her real life experience of running an pub in Dublin.

Panti said that the series is “fictional-ish,” but will draw inspiration from real-life events, as reported in The Irish Independent.

“It is a comedy drama. I will be Panti in it and draw on my vast back catalogue of embarrassing stories.

“They are a big impressive company they have the money to say let’s just go and do it. It’s a new thing for me writing for TV. It’s exciting.”

In a 2015 interview with Attitude, Panti described herself as “a court jester, whose role is to say the un-sayable.”

This series won’t be Panti’s first time onscreen. She previously starred in the documentary The Queen of Ireland, which charts her life as a performer as well as a social activist.

Panti came to international attention in February 2014, when she delivered a memorable speech about homophobia at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin. The clip became an internet sensation, and an LGBT call to arms.