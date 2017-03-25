Several parents have made history in India after forming a support group for the first time ever.

For the first time ever, 10 parents of LGBT people came together in Mumbai for a closed door support group, aiming to share experiences and plan a future course of action.

The main aim was to develop ways the support group could help each other. They also discussed how to help other parents who may need information or counselling and even talked about how to become more visible in the media and society.

The workshop was organised by Solaris Pictures for its upcoming feature film Evening Shadows, directed by Sridhar Rangayan.

Film director Sridhar Rangayan told LGBT Weekly that: “There have been parents support meets and acceptance in the past, organised by Gay Bombay and Yaariyan, but the parents have mostly been sharing their experiences in public.”

“This was the first time ever they got to spend an entire day with each other, sharing and discussing in a structured formal manner.”

“It was not only a great learning experience, but also a very definitive move towards forming an Indian PFLAG kind of group, first in Mumbai and maybe later in other cities.”

The workshop helped parents come to terms with their children’s LGBT identities and the group believe it’s important to help other parents support their LGBT children.

One of the parents attending the workshop, Padma Iyer, said: “My desire is to form an easily accessible group of parents who could assist other parents and children in the closet.”

“Hopefully, one day, we will be able to build a shelter home for children who are forced to escape their homes of birth. This would give us all a unique chance to become their foster parent.”

