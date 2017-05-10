Paris Hilton’s younger brother Conrad has been caught on camera going on a homophobic and racist rant while being arrested in Los Angeles on theft charges.

The 23-year-old heir to the Hilton Hotel empire was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning on charges of grand theft auto and violating a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, Hunter Daily Salomon.

According to reports, Hilton was found at the home of his ex’s mother, actress E.G Daily, in a Bentley belonging to his ex’s father, poker player Rick Salomon.

Rick Salomon, you may remember, once dated Conrad’s elder sister Paris; infamously appearing in the heiress’s 2003 sex tape 1 Night in Paris.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Hilton can be heard directing a series of homophobic and racist slurs against his arresting officers, repeatedly calling one a “faggot” and accusing him of sexual assault.

As Hilton is body-searched by officers, he tells one: “You just put your hand on my crotch! You fucking faggot. You just touched my dick. That’s why I f**king hate you. F**k you.”

He continues: “It’s as clean as your asshole – not very clean, you faggot. It’s cleaner than the crack-pipe you wish you could smoke but I won’t let you, bitch.”

The troubled star adds: “I’m Conrad motherfucking Hilton – don’t you forget it!”

According to authorities, Hilton reportedly also used the ‘n’-word – though it has been bleeped out in the video.

Hilton has been charged with one felony count of driving or taking a vehicle without consent, two misdemeanour counts of violating a restraining order and one of contempt of court. His bail has been set at $60,000.

