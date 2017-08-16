A New Zealand pastor has called for gay couples to be shot in the head in a dusgusting sermon that has gone viral.

Logan Robertson, a pastor at Westcity Bible Baptist Church in West Auckland, made the vile comments during a sermon that was posted on YouTube.

During the sermon, Robertson referred to the bible’s references to homosexuality. He said: “My view on homo marriage is that the Bible never mentions it so I’m not against them getting married.

“As long as a bullet goes through their head the moment they kiss … Because that’s what it talks about – not homo marriage but homo death.”

Roberson’s comments were condemned by Reverend Helen Jacobi, the vicar of St-Matthew-in-the-City in Auckland, who said the comments amounted to “inciting violence, verging on hate speech and verging on criminal behaviour.”

She continued: “Jesus in particular said that he came to not live by those old laws but to bring a new law which is a law of love. So it’s hard to see how that could be biblical.”

Human Rights Commissioner Jackie Blue also spoke out about the comments, as reported by Stuff. “Those who preach hate and violence are out of touch with everything it means to be a New Zealander,” Blue said.

“We pride ourselves on defending human rights. To use this language is not only hateful and shameful, it is un-Kiwi and has no place here.”

The police have also been alerted to his comments. Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray said that the comments will be investigated. “We recognise that members of our communities will be concerned and fearful about those comments and we would like to make it very clear that we are treating this matter very seriously,” she said.

Robertson’s church is thought to have a congregation of less than 100 people. He has also made a number of derogatory comments about women, arguing that they should not be allowed to vote. He also said that Jacinda Ardern, who recently became the leader of New Zealand’s Labour party, should “get in the kitchen where women belong”.

Watch his comments below:



More stories:

Beloved London gay venue to close for second time

Anti-gay TV pastor Pat Robertson rushed to hospital after falling off a horse

