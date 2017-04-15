An American minister and radio host has suggested that pastors who have LGBT+ children should resign from their positions.

The minister in question, Kevin Swanson, was discussing a blog written by former pastor John Pavlovitz from Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the blog, Pavlovitz writes that if any of his children come out as LGBT+ he will not shun them, but instead “will pray for God to protect them from the ignorance and hatred and violence that the world will throw at them, simply because of who they are.”

Swanson vehemently disagreed with Pavlovitz loving position, as reported by RightWingWatch. “As a pastor, if your children turn out to be sinners,” he said, “if it turns out they abandoned the faith while they are in the household, accused of riot and unruly debauchery, et cetera, within the household, you need to resign as a pastor.”

He also said that parents should ask themselves what problems they have that would lead them to have an LGBT+ child. “There may be something very, very wrong with the pastor himself,” he said.

Swanson is no stranger to dangerously homophobic and abusive commentary. In 2014 he criticised country singer Kacey Musgraves for the LGBT+ inclusive lyrics in one of her songs, arguing that she would’ve been murdered for her views in the past.

Discussing the song on his radio show, Swanson said:”Let me say this, if she had sang [sic] that thing in a country bar in the 1920s or 1880s in Denver, Colorado, somebody would’ve called for a rope, ‘Get a rope!’

“You know what would have happened, she would not have made it out of town in the 1880s, 1920s, 1940s or 1960s.”

Listen to Swanson’s entire ramblings below:

More stories:

Watch | You need to see this US pastor’s batsh*t crazy homophobic tirade