Madonna’s one of the most legendary pop stars to ever grace the charts, but her acting roles have always polarised fans.

Two-time Tony and Grammy winner Patti LuPone made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night (May 9), and things took a turn for the worse when Andy asked her about Madonna’s performance in 1996 film Evita.

LuPone, who played the title role in the original Broadway production, responded: “I thought it was a piece of shit.

But the stage legend didn’t stop there, and things quickly began to turn personal.

She continued: “Madonna is a movie killer. She’s dead behind the eyes. She couldn’t act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be on film or on stage. She’s a wonderful performer for what she does, but she is not an actress.”

Despite LuPone’s distaste for Madonna’s role, the Living For Love singer won critical acclaim and ended up receiving a Golden Globe.

Besides voicing a character in Arthur and the Invisibles back in 2006, Madonna hasn’t appeared on screen since her universally panned role in 2002’s Swept Away.