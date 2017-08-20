Looks like congratulations are in order for Paul O’Grady, who just married his partner Andre Portasio in a low-key ceremony.

Paul, 62, and Andre, a 37-year-old ballet dancer, have been together for 10 years. Earlier this month they exchanged vows at an intimate ceremony, which was attended by around 50 guests.

Ian McKellen, Julian Clary and Michael Cashman were among those to join the Lily Savage star at the secret ceremony at The Goring Hotel in London.

A close friend of the couple told The Sun: “Paul is as happy as he’s ever been to be married to Andre.

“They kept the wedding to just their closest family and friends and had a big lunch afterwards to celebrate.”

Paul’s previous partner Brendan Murphy, who Paul called “my best friend and manager”, died suddenly in 20015 at the age of 49 – just days before Paul’s 50th birthday. Brendan introduced Paul to Andre shortly before his death.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Earlier this year Paul was a guest on the Attitude Heroes podcast, where he spoke about exploring his sexuality on the gay scene in 1970s Liverpool, his experience of the Aids epidemic of the 1980s, and the anger that continues to drive him today in his most revealing interview ever.

