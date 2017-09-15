Peppermint has revealed what it’s like to be a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race – and it’s not as easy as you might think.

One of the major breakout stars of the season nine, Peppermint became the first transgender contestant to make it all the way to the final, where she eventually finished runner-up behind Sasha Velour.

In the latest issue of Attitude Magazine – available to download and in shops now – the drag star admits that producers are determined to catch all the tears and tantrums on camera, so much so in fact, that the contestants are barred from interacting when they’ve stropped rolling.

“When the camera is rolling it’s what you see on TV. But when they stop, no one is allowed to talk,” she tells us.

“They don’t want relationships to develop or conflict to be resolved off-camera and it can be very isolating.

“Having said that, it’s surprisingly straight forward. They give you games and tell you to do something, then film you.”

Viewers of season nine saw Peppermint come out as transgender to her fellow contestants mid-way through the show’s run, and the New Yorker hopes her success will open doors for other drag artists who don’t identify as cisgender gay men.

“There are a lot of trans people who who think that drag queens have no place in the trans community. I wanted to get to know the girls before I came out to them,” she explains.

“Now I’m able to say that I’m the first out trans finalist, the first trans runner-up, the closest to the crown of any trans woman.

“Now it’s possible for a trans woman, maybe even a a cis woman, to grab that crown next time.”

Elsewhere, Peppermint talks about her troubled relationship with her mother, what it was like growing up and trying to remain sober and where she hopes to take her drag next.

Read the full interview in the October issue of Attitude – out now featuring two special edition collectable covers. Buy in print, subscribe or download.

