Perfume Genius has unveiled the video for his latest single.

The singer is back in action and has announced the follow-up to his 2014 album Too Bright, which will be titled No Shape.

To help launch his new campaign, the star has released the music video for lead single ‘Slip Away’.

The effortlessly camp video stars Hadreas and Teresa “Toogie” Barcelo as best friends on the run from a pair of creepy-looking schoolboys, who are determined to chase them down.

Check out the track list below:

1. “Otherside”

2. “Slip Away”

3. “Just Like Love”

4. “Go Ahead”

5. “Valley”

6. “Wreath”

7. “Every Night”

8. “Choir”

9. “Die 4 You”

10. “Sides” (feat. Weyes Blood)

11. “Braid”

12. “Run Me Through”

13. “Alan”

Back in 2014, Perfume Genius spoke out about Sam Smith’s desire to not have his sexuality be a “talking point”.

The singer told Attitude: “I can understand him not wanting to be on this platform, but I personally think it is more brave for him to say ‘I will be a spokesperson’ in any way that he can be.”

No Shape is out in the UK on May 5.

More stories:

‘Stripped’ is the new naked reality series come to US TV screens – WATCH

‘Jerry Maguire’ child star Jonathan Lipnicki opens up about suffering daily anti-gay abuse