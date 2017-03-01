The legendary Pet Shop Boys are set headline this year’s Brighton Pride festival, Attitude can exclusively reveal.

The global superstars, whose records have sold over 50 million records worldwide, will play at the UK’s biggest Pride festival in Preston Park on Saturday 5 August 2017.

The set will mark the electro-pop duo’s their first Pride performance in two decades, and will be just one of many highlights over the course of jam-packed weekend of campaigning and celebration in the Sussex city by the sea.

After the success of last year’s Pride Parade, which drew an estimate crowd of 300,000 spectators, organisers have promised a ‘Summer of Love’ in 2017 to mark the landmark 5oth anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales.

Grammy nominated, Brit Award winners, and just this month awarded the NME award for Godlike Genius, The Pet Shop Boys’ impressive musical history and amazing contribution to popular culture is undeniable – and, of course, they have two Attitude covers to their name too.

Paul Kemp, Director of Brighton Pride, said: “We are really proud to welcome the Pet Shop Boys to headline our most fantastic Pride Festival ever. Having worked with some of the world’s most important artists, their impressive history and amazing contribution to popular culture is undeniable.

“Add to that their community conscience and campaigning, and they are the perfect act for the finale of our Summer Of Love Festival.”

This year Attitude and Winq will, once again, be partnering with Brighton Pride.

For tickets to Pride 2017, to register for an e-newsletter, or to make a donation, visit: brighton-pride.org.

