Some ruby fans are fighting to get rapper Macklemore banned from performing his song ‘Same Love’, a song in support of equal marriage and LGBT rights, at a major sports event.

The singer is scheduled to belt out the track at the pre-show of the National Rugby League grand final, which for those not in the know, is essentially Australia’s Superbowl.

However, some Rugby League fans have voiced their anger over the rapper’s decision to sing the song, and have even launched a petition to ban the song from being performed.

Former rugby player Tony Wall started the Change.org petition, arguing that the song was a move to “protect children”.

He wrote: “My family and many other loyal NRL fans, who are ‘No’ voters, will not feel comfortable watching the grand final when the NRL is imposing such a bold political stance on its fans while the issue is currently being voted on by the Australian people.”

“As a former NRL player married for the past 12 years to my wife and with five children, I demand that the NRL reconsider its political position and remove LGBTIQ politics out of the awesome sport of Rugby League.”

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott joined in the debate, stating that “Footy fans shouldn’t be subjected to a politicised grand final. Sport is sport!”

Macklemore has since hit back at the controversy, and has vowed to play the song.

Speaking to US radio show The Cruz Show, the rapper said: “I’m actually going out to Australia to perform at kind of the Superbowl of their rugby league. And it’s interesting actually cause I’m gonna play ‘Same Love’ and they’re going through trying to legalise same-sex marriage in Australia.”

“So I’m getting a lot of tweets from angry old white dudes in Australia. Today I think there is a petition to ban from me playing. It’s interesting times in Australia and I’m heading on a flight over there later tonight.”

He added: “I’m gonna go harder, I’m going to love.”

Australia’s controversial equal marriage poll has already divided the country’s national rugby team, as well as the country a whole.

Many Aussie stars such as Liam and older brother Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman as well as Kylie and Dannii Minogue have come out in support of the ‘Vote Yes’ campaign.

The result of Australia’s poll, which will see registered voters aged 18 and over answer the question ‘Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?’, is set to be announced on November 15.

