Happy birthday Gregg Sulkin!
English actor Sulkin’s career has gone from strength to strength in recent years. After appearing is Disney Channel shows As the Bell Rings and Wizards of Waverly Place, his breakout role was in MTV’s LGBT+ friendly comedy Faking It.
He was recently cast in the Hulu series Runaways, based on the Marvel comics of the same name about a group of teenagers who discover that their parents are supervillains.
To celebrate Greg’s birthday, check him out in various states of undress below:
