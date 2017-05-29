Happy birthday Gregg Sulkin!

English actor Sulkin’s career has gone from strength to strength in recent years. After appearing is Disney Channel shows As the Bell Rings and Wizards of Waverly Place, his breakout role was in MTV’s LGBT+ friendly comedy Faking It.

He was recently cast in the Hulu series Runaways, based on the Marvel comics of the same name about a group of teenagers who discover that their parents are supervillains.

To celebrate Greg’s birthday, check him out in various states of undress below:

I use t-shirts as towels & someone get me a razor. Please note: this is before I had my @iambeckyg moment. A post shared by Gregg Sulkin (@greggsulkin) on Mar 26, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Soaking in the☀️ A post shared by Gregg Sulkin (@greggsulkin) on Mar 16, 2017 at 10:52am PDT





Life’s a beach. A post shared by Gregg Sulkin (@greggsulkin) on May 3, 2017 at 9:26am PDT





