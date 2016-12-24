From the first openly gay man to be drafted into the NFL, to the actual heir to the actual throne, we’ve had some absolute corkers when it comes to cover stars this year.

We couldn’t let 2016 slip away without revisiting some of the handsome men who have graced our covers, so in no particular order, here are the Attitude cover stars who left us thirstier than the Gobi this year.

Olly Alexander – January, Issue 265

Gleb Savchenko – February, Issue 266

Gus Kenworthy – March, Issue 267

River Viiperi – April, Issue 268

Michael Sam – May, Issue 269

Ben Hardy – Summer, Issue 270

Laith Ashley – June, Issue 271

Matt Lister – June, Issue 271

Prince William – July, Issue 272

Jussie Smollet – September, Issue 274

Nyle Dimarco – October, Issue 275



Wentworth Miller – November, Issue 276

Pietro Boselli – November, Issue 276



Robbie Williams – December, Issue 278

