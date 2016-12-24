From the first openly gay man to be drafted into the NFL, to the actual heir to the actual throne, we’ve had some absolute corkers when it comes to cover stars this year.

We couldn’t let 2016 slip away without revisiting some of the handsome men who have graced our covers, so in no particular order, here are the Attitude cover stars who left us thirstier than the Gobi this year.

Olly Alexander – January, Issue 265

olly-alex-1

Gleb Savchenko – February, Issue 266

attitude_gleb_shot_6_59706-1

Gus Kenworthy – March, Issue 267

gus

River Viiperi April, Issue 268

shot-2

Michael Sam – May, Issue 269

Michael Sam, NFL Football Player, shot for Attitude Magazine, April 2016 Cover

Ben Hardy – Summer, Issue 270

ben-cover-photo-size

Laith Ashley – June, Issue 271

LAITH ASHLEY PIC

Matt Lister – June, Issue 271

Matt Lister, Rower, Shot for GT magazine June 2016 issue

Prince William – July, Issue 272

Prince William, shot for Attitude Magazine July 2016

Jussie Smollet – September, Issue 274

2016-07-01-attitude-victoria-will_0802-1

Nyle Dimarco – October, Issue 275
img_3043

Wentworth Miller November, Issue 276

webbbb

Pietro Boselli – November, Issue 276
Pietro Boselli, Model, shot for Attitude Magazine Cover, October 2016

Robbie WilliamsDecember, Issue 278

robbie

