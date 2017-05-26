Piers Morgan is at it yet again.

The morning television presenter has shared his viewpoint on Ariana Grande’s decision to leave the country after her concert was targeted by a cowardly suicide bomber on Monday night.

Obviously distressed and feeling a tremendous amount of misplaced guilt, the Side to Side singer flew home to be comforted by her family and friends following the horrific incident.

However, Piers Morgan disagrees with her decision, and took to Twitter last night (May 25) to criticise the singer.

Commenting on the Queen’s efforts to visit those suffering in hospital yesterday (May 25), Piers wrote: “Might have been nice if Ariana Grande had stayed to do the same. She should have stayed to visit her injured fans.”

“If the Queen can visit the victims in hospital, so can the star they paid to see,” he added, before insisting that he would have stayed were in her shoes.

Shortly after the attack, Ariana took to Twitter to reveal that she felt “broken” about what had happened. She wrote: “Broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Ariana’s postponed six dates on her tour following the attack, including two London dates. Her now-updated website says that the star will resume touring on June 7th in Paris.