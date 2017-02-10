Former Attitude cover star Pietro Boselli has been treating us to some more underwear action in recent days, announcing Instagram that he’s has joined the Bench and Bench/Body family.

The brand have also shared a flurry of of pictures of our favourite Italian Adonis and world’s hottest maths teacher in nothing but underwear and (for those who like that sort of thing) socks and trainers.

Here are a select few to help you start your weekend, but be sure to check out Bench Body’s Instagram for the full set (and plenty more besides)…

