Pietro Boselli might be used to graacing some of the world’s biggest runway, but we doubt the model and former university lecturer is used to being quite this exposed on the catwalk.

28-year-old Pietro, once dubbed ‘the world’s hottest maths teacher’, left nothing to the imagination as he walked in a show for fashion brand BenchTM in Manila on Saturday (November 18) in nothing more than a pair of tight white briefs.

On the basis of the snaps the former Attitude cover star shared after the show, we’d say he definitely did his job of selling them.

Check out the pictures – and the equally revealing trails for the show – below:

A giant venue for a giant show ✨⭐️✨@benchtm 30th anniversary, Manila. A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:07am PST

Muscle on muscle 💪🏼 Did you catch @pietroboselli last night at #BenchUnderTheStars? #Bench30Years (📸: @bjpascual) A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

All muscle, all smiles 🌟 @enriquegil17 and @pietroboselli rocking the runway finale at #BenchUnderTheStars #Bench30Years (📷: @andreabeldua ) A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:04am PST

Giddy up. Are you ready for #BenchUnderTheStars tonight? Gates open at 6 p.m., see you 🔥 #Bench30Years (📸: @bjpascual) A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

You better behave ⛓ Get on officer @pietroboselli’s good side and swipe through 👉🏼 some safety reminders for #BenchUnderTheStars 🔎 #Bench30Years (📸: @bjpascual) A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:01pm PST

