Pietro Boselli might be used to graacing some of the world’s biggest runway, but we doubt the model and former university lecturer is used to being quite this exposed on the catwalk.
28-year-old Pietro, once dubbed ‘the world’s hottest maths teacher’, left nothing to the imagination as he walked in a show for fashion brand BenchTM in Manila on Saturday (November 18) in nothing more than a pair of tight white briefs.
On the basis of the snaps the former Attitude cover star shared after the show, we’d say he definitely did his job of selling them.
Check out the pictures – and the equally revealing trails for the show – below:
xxx