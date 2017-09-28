The world’s hottest maths teacher has stunned fans once again after visiting a launderette.
The 28-year-old model, who has previously sent fans into meltdown after sharing his holiday snaps and starring in a bulge-tastic photo alongside his brother, is at it yet again.
Boselli’s latest Instagram post features the model stepping into a New York City launderette and stripping down to his underwear.
He can be seen throwing his clothes into a washing machine before sitting back and posing for the camera. We like to imagine this is how we look when doing the washing at home.
The short video was accompanied by the caption: “NYC Suit Laundry, a video directed by @giampaolosgura, shot on iPhone, after a Sunday brunch as I happened to wear a suit. Do not try this at home.”
Watch the clip below:
Although, we do wish Boselli would wash his underwear too…
The former Attitude cover star hasn’t been shy about flaunting his body on social media, in fact, he’s done it a few times.
More stories:
Police in Azerbaijan raiding homes and torturing LGBT+ people in brutal crackdown
Charlie Carver gets back to nature as he strips completely naked in national park