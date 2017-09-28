during ViFit UK Launch shoot at Skidaw, Keswick, Cumbria, United Kingdom on August 10 2017. Photo: Charles A Robertson

The world’s hottest maths teacher has stunned fans once again after visiting a launderette.

The 28-year-old model, who has previously sent fans into meltdown after sharing his holiday snaps and starring in a bulge-tastic photo alongside his brother, is at it yet again.

Boselli’s latest Instagram post features the model stepping into a New York City launderette and stripping down to his underwear.

He can be seen throwing his clothes into a washing machine before sitting back and posing for the camera. We like to imagine this is how we look when doing the washing at home.

The short video was accompanied by the caption: “NYC Suit Laundry, a video directed by @giampaolosgura, shot on iPhone, after a Sunday brunch as I happened to wear a suit. Do not try this at home.”

Watch the clip below:

NYC Suit Laundry, a video directed by @giampaolosgura , shot on iPhone, after a Sunday brunch as I happened to wear a suit. Do not try this at home 😄 A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

Although, we do wish Boselli would wash his underwear too…

The former Attitude cover star hasn’t been shy about flaunting his body on social media, in fact, he’s done it a few times.

Heat A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on Aug 24, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Liquid cooled A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

And where next A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

Poolside gym what more A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

More stories:

Police in Azerbaijan raiding homes and torturing LGBT+ people in brutal crackdown

Charlie Carver gets back to nature as he strips completely naked in national park