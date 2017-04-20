The world’s hottest maths teacher Pietro Boselli has certainly bumped mathematics up our list of favourite subjects over the last few years, but after laying eyes on his recent holiday snaps, you can’t say he’s not doing his bit for geography too.
The 28-year-old model, who who holds and PhD in engineering and whose looks serve as a constant reminder that life really isn’t fair after all, has been soaking up the sun in both Miami Florida and the Philippines in recent weeks, and quite frankly the resulting pictures belong in gallery somewhere…
While the shots are pretty revealing, they don’t quite top his nude shoot from earlier this year, which you can – and absolutely should – check out here.
More stories:
Pietro Boselli strips off for Attitude (PICS)
Did the world’s hottest maths teacher Pietro Boselli let it all slip out in this shoot?