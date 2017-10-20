Pink has revealed the extent of her infamous feud with Christina Aguilera.

The rebellious pop star publicly criticised the Your Body singer throughout the early noughties, and the pair regularly exchanged heated words through interviews and on red carpets.

In recent years, the two singers have made up, and they recently “hugged it out” while starring alongside each other on The Voice.

However, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Pink finally revealed just how much the pair truly used to loathe each other. Turns out it was a lot…

During a night out at a club, Pink claims that she bumped into Xtina and things quickly took a turn for the worse.

“We were super young and super new. I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha. I’m used to taking my altercations physical, she’s used to being verbal. You have to learn how to support each other.

“She swung on me in a club. It was hilarious! I was like ‘what’s happening right now’?”

“She’s so talented. Deep down I’ve had bad days too. We made up on The Voice, we became mums and we grew up. We hugged it out. We even did a song together!”

Remind us never to go on a night out with Xtina.