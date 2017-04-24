A beloved polar bear has died shortly after being separated from its companion.

Szenja, 21, and Snowflake, 22, had been inseparable while living together in the same enclosure for over 20 years at San Diego’s SeaWorld Wild Arctic exhibit.

However, last month the two polar bears were separated so that Snowflake could have the chance to mate with other polar bears in another zoo.

Shortly after they were tragically torn apart, Szenja began displaying signs of depression, quickly lost her appetite and started exhibiting avoidance behaviour.

Thousands had signed a petition to stop the couple being split up, but Sea World ignored the public’s concern and she later passed away from unknown causes.

The vice president for PETA has claimed that being torn apart from its companion was the direct cause of its death, saying: “Szenja died of a broken heart.

“After losing her companion of 20 years when SeaWorld shipped Snowflake to the Pittsburgh Zoo in order to breed more miserable polar bears, Szenja did what anyone would do when they lose all hope, she gave up.”

In a statement, Seaworld said: “We’re proud to have been a part of her life and to know that she inspired people from around the world to want to protect polar bears in the wild.”

New UKIP leader who opposes same-sex marriage names gay MEP as his deputy

Gay UKIP candidate claimed feminists are ‘vile’